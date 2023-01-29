ULM women’s basketball completes comeback win over South Alabama
Warhawks beat Jaguars, 69-65
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Warhawks snapped a five-game losing streak in comeback fashion with a 69-65 win over South Alabama. ULM trailed by as many as 15 points, but the Warhawks outscored the Jaguars 23-9 in the fourth quarter to secure the victory. Emma Merriweather led the way with a double-double (15 points and rebounds) and added six blocks.
