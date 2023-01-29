NEDHSA partners with local production, helping to address trauma through art

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Northeast Delta Human Services Authority teamed up with ‘Sour Grapes’, a local production directed by Monroe native Christal Wheeler on Saturday.

The musical was held Jan. 28, 2023, inside the Jack Howard Theater at the Monroe Civic Center; scheduled for two performance times: 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. The showing of the production was part of the mental health service’s initiative, ‘Art is Medicine.’ The director of ‘Sour Grapes’ calls it a psychodrama.

“I know that word seems kind of scary,” says Wheeler. “But it’s basically just talking about the inner workings of our inner selves - our minds; the way we process things; traumas that we deal with in our life.”

Wheeler created the production for communities that are battling generational curses and figuring out how to handle daily life choices. Erin Davenport, NEDHSA’s Special Initiative Manager, says they were attracted to Wheeler’s production because it aligns with their faith-based initiative.

“We try to connect with spiritual leaders - people in the community; because when people need help, they typically go to the church, so we want to meet them in a safe place,” says Davenport.

One of the actresses in the production, Jaci Wheeler, says she’s going to take away one positive message from the production: “God loves you, and he’s always watching you and keeping you safe.”

The next event that’s part of the ‘Art is Medicine’ initiative is scheduled for Feb. 19, 2023, at the Biedenharn Museum and Garden, featuring Grambling State University’s gospel choir.

