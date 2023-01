MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Grambling basketball squads hosted Jackson State for a doubleheader at Fredrick C. Hobdy Arena. The G-Men pulled away late to defeat JSU, 78-66 and improve to 6-2 in SWAC play. The Lady Tigers kept it close early, but fell to Jackson State, 67-52.

