Fully clothed bathing burglar found in homeowner’s bathroom

Police in Seattle said they found a burglary suspect fully clothed in a homeowner's bathtub.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEATTLE (AP) — A man suspected of breaking into a Seattle home has refused to come clean about his intentions, even though police found him fully clothed in a bathtub filled with water.

A woman returned to her home Friday night to find a window smashed and an unknown man inside the house, according to the Seattle Police Department.

She remained outside the home and called police. Upon their arrival, officers instructed anyone inside to come out. When they got no reply, they went in to search the home — and found a suspect in a bathroom.

“The man was clothed but very wet, and the bathtub was full of water,” police said in a statement.

The 27-year-old man was arrested for residential burglary and refused to explain his actions, including his choice of a bathing spot, police said.

