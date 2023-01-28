1 suspect arrested in alleged ambush toward Monoro officers

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: Monroe Police Department has identified E’Marion D. Graham as one of the gunmen that shot at Monroe officers on Jan. 28, 2023.

Monroe officers say when they arrived at Kingsway Apartments, they were immediately ambushed by 4 gunmen.

MPD says the gunmen fired around 40 shots at the officers.

One bullet hit the front bumper of the police vehicle rendering it inoperable.

All four suspects fled the scene.

MPD says they have identified all four suspects.

Monroe police identified Graham after being seen on camera running toward the corner of one of the apartment buildings when the gunfire started.

MPD arrived at 3900 Carver to arrest Graham when a foot chase ensued.

When Monroe officers caught Graham, they found a Taurus 9mm handgun.

Graham tried to deny involvement in the incident, but officers say there is video of the gunmen waiting on them to arrive.

Monroe officers say Graham is suspected to have been involved in multiple shootings in Monroe over the last year.

The homeowner where Graham was found said he did not have permission to be there and wants to press charges for burglary.

When asked why he was there, Graham said he missed school and was there hanging out.

This is an updated story. Read below for previous information.

The Monroe Police Department is investigating an incident of shots fired at Monroe Police officers around 2 a.m. on Jan. 28, 2023.

MPD says they responded to a shots-fired complaint at Kingsway Apartments when three or four individuals ran into the road and began shooting at the officers as they arrived on the scene.

Mayor Friday Ellis says, “Any crime perpetrated in the city is unacceptable. When criminals take aim at innocent citizens or our first responders, they will be held accountable. We will find the cowards responsible for this morning’s attack.”

MPD says no officers were injured but a police vehicle was hit with a bullet.

Chief Vic Zordan says, “This morning’s intolerable actions will be handled with a thorough and diligent investigation and a commitment to bringing those responsible to justice.”

This is an ongoing investigation with the Monroe Police Department.

Crimestoppers says they are offering a $3,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, contact Crimestoppers at (318)-329-2274.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.