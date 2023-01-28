I-55 bridge shut down due to protestors

Protestors gathered by the dozens on I-55 in the wake of the release of the Tyre Nichols arrest...
Protestors gathered by the dozens on I-55 in the wake of the release of the Tyre Nichols arrest footage.(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The I-55 bridge has been shut down both ways due to protestors on the march.

This comes following the release of SkyCop and police body camera footage by the City of Memphis showing the arrest of Tyre Nichols before his consequential death.

The Memphis Police Department has issued a traffic alert for the following areas:

  • I-55 North/Riverside Drive
  • I-55 Memphis-Arkansas Bridge
  • East E.H. Crump Boulevard/South Third Street
  • Florida Street/North Parkway

Police activity is present. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Action News 5 is live on the scene and will be providing updates.

Caption

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
Buc-ee’s
A look at the incentives that brought Buc-ee’s to Ruston
Noah Braxton-Lee Tomin
Alexandria man arrested for forcing dog to have oral sex
NOTE* THIS IS A GENERIC IMAGE OF POLICE LIGHTS
Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating murder-suicide
An animal shelter says the community has come together to help find an abandoned dog's owner.
‘Incredible’: Animal shelter helps reunite owner experiencing homelessness with abandoned dog

Latest News

Left to Right: Bastrop Mayor Betty Alford-Olive, Bastrop Police Chief Dewayne Reed, Morehouse...
Officials in Bastrop call for peace after two shootings
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 1/27
Fort Polk Entrance
Former soldier stationed at Ft. Polk sentenced to 20 years in prison for abusive sexual contact with minor
KNOE Friday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
KNOE Friday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler