I-55 bridge shut down due to protestors
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The I-55 bridge has been shut down both ways due to protestors on the march.
This comes following the release of SkyCop and police body camera footage by the City of Memphis showing the arrest of Tyre Nichols before his consequential death.
The Memphis Police Department has issued a traffic alert for the following areas:
- I-55 North/Riverside Drive
- I-55 Memphis-Arkansas Bridge
- East E.H. Crump Boulevard/South Third Street
- Florida Street/North Parkway
Police activity is present. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.
Action News 5 is live on the scene and will be providing updates.
