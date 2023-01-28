Family of Madison Brooks announces funeral arrangements

Madison Brooks
Madison Brooks(Source: Alpha Phi Sorority)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Funeral arrangements for LSU student Madison Brooks have been set, the family announced on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Visitation for the 19-year-old sophomore from Covington will be held at St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington on Friday, Feb. 3, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 1 p.m. at the same location.

Brooks will be laid to rest at Pinecrest Memorial Park in Covington.

CLICK HERE for more.

Brooks died after being hit by a vehicle in the roadway on the morning of Sunday, Jan. 15. The crash happened around 3 a.m. on Burbank Drive near Pelican Lakes Parkway, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The family was able to donate her heart and kidneys to save others.

RELATED STORIES:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buc-ee’s
A look at the incentives that brought Buc-ee’s to Ruston
Noah Braxton-Lee Tomin
Alexandria man arrested for forcing dog to have oral sex
Anthony Stuckey, 37, faces charges of driving while intoxicated and 15 counts of endangering...
School bus driver charged with DWI after crashing into home
Left to Right: Bastrop Mayor Betty Alford-Olive, Bastrop Police Chief Dewayne Reed, Morehouse...
Officials in Bastrop call for peace after two shootings
Video obtained by WAFB shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Reggie's the night of her death.
Video shows LSU student leaving bar night of crash; Reggie’s releases statement

Latest News

GENERIC POLICE IMAGE
Monroe police investigating shots fired at officers
KNOE Friday Night Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Friday Night Forecast with Jake Lambright
Bulldogs beats Farmers, 73-54. Union girls defeat Carroll, 56-51
Carroll boy’s basketball dominates Union, Lady Farmers outlast Lady Bulldogs
richwood vs sterlington
richwood and oak grove basketball