Carroll boy’s basketball dominates Union, Lady Farmers outlast Lady Bulldogs

Bulldogs beats Farmers, 73-54. Union girls defeat Carroll, 56-51
Bulldogs beats Farmers, 73-54. Union girls defeat Carroll, 56-51.
By Megan Murray
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Union boy’s and girl’s basketball teams hosted Carroll on senior night. The Bulldogs dominated the Farmers, 73-54. Carroll’s Treylan Neal led all scorers with 27 points. The Lady Farmers completed a second half comeback and held on to defeat the Lady Bulldogs, 56-51. Union’s Shakira Miller scored a game-high 18 points.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buc-ee’s
A look at the incentives that brought Buc-ee’s to Ruston
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
Noah Braxton-Lee Tomin
Alexandria man arrested for forcing dog to have oral sex
NOTE* THIS IS A GENERIC IMAGE OF POLICE LIGHTS
Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating murder-suicide
An animal shelter says the community has come together to help find an abandoned dog's owner.
‘Incredible’: Animal shelter helps reunite owner experiencing homelessness with abandoned dog

Latest News

richwood vs sterlington
Oak Grove girls basketball cruises by General Trass, Sterlington boys hold off Richwood in overtime
Hartwell previously served as Athletic Director at Utah State and Troy
ULM announces John Hartwell as new Director of Athletics
boys basketball
Claiborne Christian boys basketball wins Little Caesars Team of the Week
ULM has named a new Director of Athletics after a months-long search.
ULM names John Hartwell new Director of Athletics