Carroll boy’s basketball dominates Union, Lady Farmers outlast Lady Bulldogs

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Union boy’s and girl’s basketball teams hosted Carroll on senior night. The Bulldogs dominated the Farmers, 73-54. Carroll’s Treylan Neal led all scorers with 27 points. The Lady Farmers completed a second half comeback and held on to defeat the Lady Bulldogs, 56-51. Union’s Shakira Miller scored a game-high 18 points.

