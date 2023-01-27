ULM announces John Hartwell as new Director of Athletics

Hartwell previously served as Athletic Director at Utah State and Troy
Hartwell previously served as Athletic Director at Utah State and Troy.
By Aaron Dietrich
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The University of Louisiana Monroe named John Hartwell as its new Athletic Director. Hartwell has previously served as Director of Athletics at Utah State University and Troy University, has served in athletic administration at Georgia State University and The University of Mississippi, and has experience in financial roles in the private sector. ULM will hold a formal press conference to introduce Hartwell Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NOTE* THIS IS A GENERIC IMAGE OF POLICE LIGHTS
Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating murder-suicide
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case.
I-TEAM: 3 suspects in Madison Brooks rape case bond out of prison
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
OPSO deputies seized 113 lbs. of marijuana.
Ouachita Parish deputies seize 113 lbs. of marijuana during traffic stop

Latest News

Bulldogs lose to Blazers, 81-74
Louisiana Tech men’s basketball falls to UAB
Warhawks beat Bobcats, 61-58
ULM men’s basketball completes comeback win over Texas State
ULM vs Ull
ULM’s comeback falls short against the Ragin’ Cajuns
Tigers and Lady Tigers improve to 3-1 in SWAC play
Grambling basketball sweeps Florida A&M at home