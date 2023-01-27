Shots fired near school in Winnfield

By Rylee Kramer
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Around 2:40 p.m. on Jan 25, 2023, shots were fired on the 700 block of MLK Drive in Winnfield. According to Lieutenant Charles Curry, no one was injured, but Winnfield Primary School was put on lockdown.

The investigation is ongoing, but residents nearby say they were very startled when they heard the gunshots a few blocks over.

One nearby resident, Natasha Jackson, says she was actually inside of her car in the driver’s seat when a bullet hit the opposite rear door. She says the sound was so loud that she first thought something fell on her car, until her neighbor told her it was a gunshot.

Another resident, Alyssa Jenkins, works in the are and told KNOE she heard the shots from inside.

“School let out about that time, we saw cars and stuff, next thing you know we heard a couple like I guess gunshots, or we think it was gunshots,” Jenkins says. “It definitely makes me a little nervous, being so close to a police station and a school, and my place of work. I mean, it’s pretty scary.”

Residents in the area say they’re concerned for the safety of kids, many of whom walk home from school around the same time.

“I mean, that puts our kids at risk. This is supposed to be home,” Jenkins says.

Officers found shell casings about a half-mile from the school. Winnfield police have not identified the shooter, but believe a black truck and a black Dodge Challenger or Charger were involved. If you have any more information, call the Winnfield Police Department.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NOTE* THIS IS A GENERIC IMAGE OF POLICE LIGHTS
Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating murder-suicide
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case.
I-TEAM: 3 suspects in Madison Brooks rape case bond out of prison
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
OPSO deputies seized 113 lbs. of marijuana.
Ouachita Parish deputies seize 113 lbs. of marijuana during traffic stop
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky

Latest News

At least six or seven people, including four juveniles, were shot when someone fired upon a...
5 adults, 3 children shot in Shreveport residence
Caleb Cheatham, DOB: 6/17/2003
Police officer hit by car during traffic stop that turned into chase; man arrested
Video obtained by WAFB shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Reggie's the night of her death.
Video shows LSU student leaving bar night of deadly crash; Reggie’s releases statement
Shots fired near school in Winnfield, LA
Shots fired near school in Winnfield, LA