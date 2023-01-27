Shots fired near school in Winnfield

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Around 2:40 p.m. on Jan 25, 2023, shots were fired on the 700 block of MLK Drive in Winnfield. According to Lieutenant Charles Curry, no one was injured, but Winnfield Primary School was put on lockdown.

The investigation is ongoing, but residents nearby say they were very startled when they heard the gunshots a few blocks over.

One nearby resident, Natasha Jackson, says she was actually inside of her car in the driver’s seat when a bullet hit the opposite rear door. She says the sound was so loud that she first thought something fell on her car, until her neighbor told her it was a gunshot.

Another resident, Alyssa Jenkins, works in the are and told KNOE she heard the shots from inside.

“School let out about that time, we saw cars and stuff, next thing you know we heard a couple like I guess gunshots, or we think it was gunshots,” Jenkins says. “It definitely makes me a little nervous, being so close to a police station and a school, and my place of work. I mean, it’s pretty scary.”

Residents in the area say they’re concerned for the safety of kids, many of whom walk home from school around the same time.

“I mean, that puts our kids at risk. This is supposed to be home,” Jenkins says.

Officers found shell casings about a half-mile from the school. Winnfield police have not identified the shooter, but believe a black truck and a black Dodge Challenger or Charger were involved. If you have any more information, call the Winnfield Police Department.

