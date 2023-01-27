Officials in Bastrop call for peace after two shootings

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Officials in Bastrop are calling for peace after two separate shootings on January 25.

Morehouse Parish Sheriff Mike Tubbs says the violence is unacceptable, but not random.

“It all relates to drugs and other illegal activity,” Tubbs told KNOE.

The shootings left one victim dead and one in the hopsital.

“We are not the only community that is suffering these kinds of acts of crime, but unfortunately, it has hit home again,” Bastrop Mayor Betty Alford-Olive told KNOE.

Tubbs says although the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is contracted to help an understaffed Bastrop Police Department, the number of officers is not the issue.

“There were six officers working inside the city limits of Bastrop,” said Tubbs. “Three from my office and three from Bastrop PD, so it’s not always a manpower issue.”

Tubbs says drug and gang activity are responsible for the shootings.

Bastrop Police Chief Dewayne Reed wouldn’t criticize the justice system, but did say his officers deal with the same people repeatedly.

“We do have a problem with repeat offenders getting back on the streets,” Reed explained. “Lots of times when these crimes are committed, it’s by the same individuals.”

Both Reed and Tubbs say there are things the community can do to help law enforcement. First, they can report tips to Crimestoppers. Second, they can ensure they aren’t keeping guns in unlocked cars.

“Owning a firearm is a responsibility that we all need to take very seriously and try to take every means necessary to make sure that firearm is secure to keep it from getting in the hands of criminals or children,” Tubbs told KNOE.

Mayor Betty Alford-Olive says she is working with state lawmakers to get a handle on crime.

“I have reached out to our legislators to help us with finding funds that would be an incentive to recruit officers,” said Alford-Olive.

Chief Reed adds he’s going to different communities in the city to speak with citizens about their concerns.

