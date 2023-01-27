Habitat for Humanity of North La. receives donation to build home in Ruston

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Habitat for Humanity of North Louisiana will be able to build its newest home this year thanks to a donation from Frank and Kathie Cordaro, according to a Facebook post made by the non-profit.

The Cordaros, who own Today’s Realty in Ruston, donated $25,000 to Habitat for Humanity of North Louisiana. The home that will be built in the Cordaros’ name will be located at the same exact spot that the family lived at when they first came to Ruston in 1970.

Kathy Gardner, executive director for Habitat for Humanity of North Louisiana, said the donation has come just in time to provide a necessity to the NELA community.

“Because of this donation, we will be able to build in Ruston this year,” Gardner said. “What an impact this will make for a family in need and what an amazing story that the house will be built on the exact same location of where the Cordaros’ had their very humble beginning in Ruston. God’s timing is always perfect and these funds are right on time. Our area of the state that we serve is in dire need of good, safe and affordable housing which is crucial to our families and neighborhoods here in north Louisiana.”

Frank Cordaro said being able to make this donation to the non-profit organization is his family’s way of showing appreciation to his parents, God and all who have helped him along the way.

“I am the 5th of 11 children, miraculously we all are in good health,” Frank Cordaro said. “This home will help a family live in better conditions than we were able to. Until I was 13, 9 boys lived in a 2 bed 1 bath home without amenities. We had a lot of love and good upbringing. Looking back, we were blessed by the way we were raised. Hopefully, this and future contributions in the name of Joseph B. and Lucille Cordaro will show my love and appreciation for their sacrifices.”

