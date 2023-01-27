Claiborne Christian boys basketball wins Little Caesars Team of the Week

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Claiborne Christian has quietly put together a solid season together, sitting with a 17-7 record and winning four straight games. As of now, the Crusaders are ranked 5th in select division V with a undefeated district record. Claiborne Christian’s hot streak has earned them the Little Caesars Team of the Week honors.

