Claiborne Christian boys basketball wins Little Caesars Team of the Week
The Crusaders are currently ranked 5th in select division V
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Claiborne Christian has quietly put together a solid season together, sitting with a 17-7 record and winning four straight games. As of now, the Crusaders are ranked 5th in select division V with a undefeated district record. Claiborne Christian’s hot streak has earned them the Little Caesars Team of the Week honors.
