WMWO Chamber of Commerce “Love Local” Valentine’s Day Fundraiser

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) -The West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce is holding a “Love Local” gift bag Valentine’s Day fundraiser in the weeks leading up to Valentine’s Day with proceeds benefitting the Adopt-A-School Program.

“So if you know someone, a lady in your life and don’t know what to get her this Valentine’s day, hey, there’s plenty of self-care items in here, a little jewelry,” says Kristopher Kelley, executive director of the West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce.

The gift bags are filled with different products to give to your loved ones that are filled with products donated by local businesses in the West Monroe area. Only 100 bags will be sold.

“Walsworth and Company is involved, The Perfect Find, Spice and Tea Exchange, just to name a few,” says Kelley. “Eleven 26, Meraki Studio,” says Ashley Dowling, membership director of the West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce.

Some of the products donated include self-care items, jewelry, gift vouchers, treats and discount cards. “Thirsty Farmer did give a wine-tasting half off, so there will be that in the bags. We will also have beer tokens from Flying Heart in there,” says Dowling.

The gift bag has a retail value of over 150 dollars, but is only being sold for 100 dollars. “We’re excited to showcase their products, but also have a fun thing for Valentine’s Day. For 100 dollars, give that special lady in your life 150 dollars worth of stuff,” says Kelley.

The proceeds from this fundraiser will benefit the Adopt-A-School program.

“Our Adopt-A-School program for those that are unfamiliar with it is when businesses adopt local schools, and so if teachers need supplies or anything like that, that’s something that we are able to help with,” says Dowling.

Kelley says the most important thing is giving back to the community while also supporting local businesses.

“We are very cognizant of how important it is to give back to the community and support those teachers in our school districts that are doing amazing things for the young people in our lives,” says Kelley.

The bags will be available for pickup Feb. 13 and 14 at the Chamber office. To preorder your bag now, call the chamber office at (318)-325-1961 or follow the link to their website.

