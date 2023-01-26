Winnfield police confirm shots fired near Winnfield Primary

Police lights generic.
Police lights generic.(Pixabay)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNFIELD, La. (KNOE) - The Winnfield Police Department has confirmed shots were fired near Winnfield Primary School on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

WPD said the shooting took place on the 700 block of MLK Drive around 2:40 p.m. yesterday, causing the elementary school to go on lockdown due to the proximity of shots.

WPD said they believe a black truck and black charger or challenger were involved in the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation. The story will be updated as more details become available.

Tune in to channel 8 news at 6 p.m. for updates.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NOTE* THIS IS A GENERIC IMAGE OF POLICE LIGHTS
Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating murder-suicide
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case.
I-TEAM: 3 suspects in Madison Brooks rape case bond out of prison
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
OPSO deputies seized 113 lbs. of marijuana.
Ouachita Parish deputies seize 113 lbs. of marijuana during traffic stop
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky

Latest News

ULM has named a new Director of Athletics after a months-long search.
ULM names new Director of Athletics John Hartwell
Valentine's Day bags are on sale for 100 dollars and proceeds benefit the Adopt-A-School program.
WMWO Chamber of Commerce “Love Local” Valentine’s Day Fundraiser
Caleb Cheatham, DOB: 6/17/2003
Police officer hit by car during traffic stop that turned into chase; man arrested
Valentine's Day bags are on sale for 100 dollars and proceeds benefit the Adopt-A-School program.
WMWO Chamber of Commerce "Love Local" Bag Fundraiser