ULM names new Director of Athletics John Hartwell

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The University of Louisiana Monroe has named a new Director of Athletics, according to a press release from the ULM Office of Marketing and Communications.

John Hartwell, a native of Mobile, Al. has been named ULM’s new Director of Athletics. He earned his bachelor’s degree from The Citadel, where he played college ball.

Hartwell has previously served as Director of Athletics at Utah State University and Troy University, has served in athletic administration at Georgia State University and The University of Mississippi, and has experience in financial roles in the private sector.

“ULM was fortunate to attract an athletic leader of John’s caliber through our national search,” said ULM President Dr. Ron Berry. “We are excited about his work as we continue to move our athletic programs forward while maintaining our strong mission of changing the lives of our students, including our student-athletes.”

Hartwell said he has big plans to push the Warhawk family toward a pursuit of excellence.

“Our family is honored, humbled, and thrilled to join the ULM Warhawk family,” Hartwell said. “My pledge to our student-athletes, coaches, staff, university community, alums, fans, and all of our Warhawk family is that we will relentlessly pursue excellence in the classroom, in the community, and on the fields of competition. Our vision will be to enhance our image from merely being proud members of the Sun Belt Conference, to being championship contenders across all of our sports in the Sun Belt Conference. I can’t wait to get started.”

Hartwell’s hiring, which comes after a months-long search to fill a vacancy, is subject to approval by the University of Louisiana System Board of Directors at its next meeting.

