ULM hosts forum for potential athletic director

Seth Hall is the current interim athletic director for ULM
By Aaron Dietrich
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - John Hartwell has built himself an impressive résumé. Hartwell was an athletic director for Troy from 2012 to 2015 and for Utah state from 2015 to 2022. Now he is a potential candidate for ULM’S athletic director. On Tuesday, ULM hosted an open forum for Hartwell but was not open to the press.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NOTE* THIS IS A GENERIC IMAGE OF POLICE LIGHTS
Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating murder-suicide
OPSO deputies seized 113 lbs. of marijuana.
Ouachita Parish deputies seize 113 lbs. of marijuana during traffic stop
This Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, booking photo provided by the Volusia County, Fla., Division of...
Wife, husband planned fatal shooting in hospital for weeks
West Monroe tree-cutting company accepts donations and memories for Pat Bass and family
Monroe tree-cutting company accepts donations and memories for Pat Bass and family
The off-duty investigator was driving his department-issued vehicle, which is unmarked, when he...
Motorcycle crash kills Winnfield man

Latest News

Aarons Aces
Aaron’s Aces: Anyra Wilson, Ramiah Augurson & Danaya Ross
Louisiana Marathon
Monroe resident finishes 6th in Louisiana Marathon
LSU head coach Brian Kelly
LSU accidentally overpaid Brian Kelly $1M, audit shows
Langston Powell
Langston Powell’s Journey Back to the Court