Police officer hit by car during traffic stop that turned into chase; man arrested

Caleb Cheatham, DOB: 6/17/2003
Caleb Cheatham, DOB: 6/17/2003(SPD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is behind bars after reportedly hitting a police officer with his car.

The Shreveport Police Department says on Jan. 20 around 10:45 a.m., law enforcement was trying to pull someone over in the 1500 block of Ford Street, but as officers approached the stopped car, the driver, later identified as Caleb Cheatham, put the car in gear and tried to drive away.

As Cheatham was trying to get away, police say he hit an SPD officer with his car. The officer was able to avoid serious injury though.

Cheatham then led officers on a chase into Bossier City, where he eventually crashed into a parked car. Police say Cheatham and another person in the car jumped out and ran away after the crash. Officers were able to catch Cheatham quickly with the help of K-9 officer, Diesel.

Two handguns and a rifle were seized during the investigation, SPD reports. Police say Cheatham is charged with battery on a police officer and aggravated flight. Cheatham was also treated for minor injuries he got during the incident.

Police are still looking for the passenger.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NOTE* THIS IS A GENERIC IMAGE OF POLICE LIGHTS
Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating murder-suicide
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case.
I-TEAM: 3 suspects in Madison Brooks rape case bond out of prison
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
OPSO deputies seized 113 lbs. of marijuana.
Ouachita Parish deputies seize 113 lbs. of marijuana during traffic stop
According to the Sumner County Sheriff's Office, the man died from the hunting-related accident...
Man shot, killed after dog steps on loaded gun, sheriff says

Latest News

Valentine's Day bags are on sale for 100 dollars and proceeds benefit the Adopt-A-School program.
WMWO Chamber of Commerce "Love Local" Bag Fundraiser
The grand re-opening will be on Feb. 2, 2023, at 3 p.m.
Historic Miller-Roy building in downtown Monroe revitalized
Police Lights
KNOE.com Missing Persons Page: New Report Issued 01/26
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case.
I-TEAM: 3 suspects in Madison Brooks rape case bond out of prison