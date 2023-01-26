NELA student resources following Madison Brooks’ death

GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - Following the death of LSU student Madison Brooks, many students and parents are wondering what resources are available to students in Northeast Louisiana who find themselves in a potentially dangerous situation.

KNOE reached out to all three universities in our viewing area, the University of Louisiana Monroe (ULM), Grambling State University (GSU), and Louisiana Tech University. We found that resources vary by school.

“We have a G Safe App,” GSU Police Chief Rod Demery told KNOE. “That app allows any student to contact us anytime, anyplace. One of the unique features is it gives their GPS location in case they can’t give it.”

Demery says GSU Police are available 24/7 if a student feels unsafe and needs a ride.

“If one of those things is they find themselves in an unfortunate situation and need some help right away, we like to know we have that tool and can get to them immediately,” said Demery.

Demery says, like in the case of Madison Brooks, if a student is drunk off-campus and needs a ride home, GSUPD will provide one.

“If there is someone here in the vicinity, if we have a student in Ruston and they find themselves in some trouble, they have the G safe up, let us know where they are, and we come to pick them up,” Demery explained.

Demery adds that his goal is to ensure all students return to campus safely.

“If they find themself in no condition to drive, maybe they have been drinking, or something else is going on,” said Demery. “My position is let’s get out students back as safely and quickly as possible.”

Chief Demery urges students to call campus PD if they’re in danger, even if they’ve broken the law.

“The priority is their safety and getting them back to campus,” Demery told KNOE. “It’s less of a priority if they are underage drinking off-campus. We can worry about those things once they are secure and safe.”

Louisiana Tech and ULM told KNOE they have 24-hour safety escort services, but only to and from on-campus places.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.