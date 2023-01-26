Morehouse Parish deputies investigating two separate shootings

By Scott Simoneaux
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shootings inside the city limits of Bastrop.

Deputies say on Jan. 25 at 9:21 p.m., they responded to a shooting at the intersection of Henry Street and Martin Luther King. A victim was taken to Morehouse General Hospital for treatment.

At 11:33 p.m., deputies then responded to a shots fired call in the area of West Madison Avenue. They found a victim inside a wrecked vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was also taken to Morehouse General Hospital, and was later pronounced dead.

Deputies haven’t released any information about any suspects. If you have any information about either shooting, call crime stoppers at 318-388-2274.

