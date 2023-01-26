Lincoln Parish Police Jury appoints interim Parish Administrator

By Rylee Kramer
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Following the decision not to renew former Lincoln Parish Administrator Doug Postels contract, the Lincoln Parish Police Jury appointed an interim administrator on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Courtney Hall served as parish administrator from 2009 until he retired in 2020. Hall said he spent 35 years working for the parish and didn’t want to pass up the chance to help.

Hall said he plans to be in the administrator role as long as the police jury needs him to be, but does not intend to stay after they appoint a permanent Administrator.

According to Hall, he thinks his experience as an administrator played a role in him being appointed.

“The jurors are comfortable with me, they know how I do things, and they approve of that and so I think that went a long way in getting me on board but then again I am the interim, I mean it’s up to them how long I stay,” Hall explained.

After police jury voted not to re-sign Doug Postels contract, many constituents brought up concerns of Transparency. Hall said rebuilding trust with constituents will be a top priority while he is interim Administrator.

“We have communication and we have transparency,” Hall says. “Going forward, I’m gonna make sure those things happen,” says Hall.

