Bastrop residents complain of potholes, want roads fixed

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Some people in Bastrop say they’ve had enough of what they call a dangerous road.

“When I drive down, you come across that track, and sometimes it just makes a ‘BOOM’, you know, it’ll jar you a little bit,” said the pastor of New Jerusalem Baptist Church 2, Ronnie Traylor.

New Jerusalem Baptist Church 2 is located on Marin Luther King South. According to Traylor, the condition of the street has become a popular topic at his church.

“We get one complaint after the other about the road, all the potholes, it’s really a danger to your car as well, keeps tearing up your vehicle, keep driving down this road every day, it gets worse and worse by the day,” Traylor explained.

April Hill has lived on Marin Luther King S. her entire life. Hill said she’s fed up with all of the potholes and temporary fixes, not to mention, the bumpy rides.

“It’s a lot of potholes, and the area right there is very rough, it comes from actually patching the roads,” said Hill.

The Mayor of Bastrop, Betty Alford Olive, sent out crews to patch up the road, which is something Hill said is a temporary fix to the real issue at hand.

“They have done it plenty of times, and I feel like that’s the result of the roads looking like this,” said Hill. “As the cars travel down this road, it’s going to pick it back up, the holes are not going to stay filled.”

Both Hill and Traylor are concerned for people who drive down the street and want to see it re-paved.

“I think the really needs to be re-overlayed, patching is not getting it, I think it’s all patched out,” said Traylor.

Hill has a petition going to fix Martin Luther King S. and Carbon Plant Rd., which is adjacent to the street Hill lives on. The petition has almost 500 signatures so far, and she’s also voiced her concerns to both the city and the parish.

“My kids motivate me, and when I see bus drivers come down this road or other nice cars, I just tell myself I’m not going to give up because I know it’s something that needs to be done,” explained Hill.

Alford Olive said she addressed Hill’s concern by sending crews to patch the road, and since the road is half city, half parish, the city has done all it can do at this time. The Morehouse Parish Police Jury President, Terry Matthews, declined to comment on the matter.

