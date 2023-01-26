ASU-Newport joins NJCAA, will recruit for men’s basketball and women’s softball

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - Another NEA college will take to the hardwood and the diamond.

ASU Newport announced today that they have been accepted as the newest member of the National Junior College Athletic Association. The Aviators are beginning the process of launching a men’s basketball program along with women’s softball. They’re scheduled to take flight this fall.

ASUN will compete in NJCAA Division 2 Region 2 along with these Natural State schools: ASU Mid-South, ASU Mountain Home, ASU Three Rivers, North Arkansas, National Park College, SAU Tech, UA Cossatot, UA Rich Mountain, Northwest Arkansas CC, and South Arkansas CC.

