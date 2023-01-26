Aaron’s Aces: Anyra Wilson, Ramiah Augurson & Danaya Ross

Lady Wildcats currently ranked #2 in non-select division II
By Aaron Dietrich
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Wossman isn’t experiencing a championship hangover, the lady Wildcats are currently sitting at number two in the non-select division II with a 20-3 record. After their win over Richwood, they have won 12 straight games. The Wildcats are fueled by the dynamic trio of Anyra Wilson, Ramiah Augurson and Danya Ross . Each player averages around 15 to 18 points per game, earning them this weeks Aaron’s Aces honors.

