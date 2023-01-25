Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating murder-suicide

By Madison Remrey
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office says there was a murder-suicide in West Ouachita Parish in the afternoon of Jan. 24, 2023.

OPSO says they were asked on Jan. 24 to do a welfare check of two residents at their home in the 300 block of Elmwood Dr. in West Monroe.

During the check, OPSO says the residents, identified as Zane Brantley and Gwen Brantley, were found to be dead in an apparent murder-suicide.

This is an ongoing investigation. The story will be updated as more information becomes available.

