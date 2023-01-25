Monroe resident finishes 6th in Louisiana Marathon
Alexandria Hall is the wife to interim A.D of ULM, Seth Hall
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Alexandria Hall finished 6th overall and first for females in the 2023 Louisiana Marathon. There was a total of 763 participant’s in the marathon. Hall averaged a six minute and 27 second mile pace. She finished the marathon in less than three hours (2:48:58.38).
Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.