Man shot, killed after dog steps on loaded gun, sheriff says

According to the Sumner County Sheriff's Office, the man died from the hunting-related accident...
According to the Sumner County Sheriff's Office, the man died from the hunting-related accident at about 10 a.m. Saturday.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By KWCH Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) – A man was shot and killed after his dog stepped on a gun, firing it, officials said.

According to the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, the man died from the hunting-related accident at about 10 a.m. Saturday.

Deputies responded to the scene for a call about a man who was shot in the back. First responders began CPR immediately, but the man died at the scene.

Investigation revealed that the man was sitting in the front passenger seat of a pickup truck when a dog in the back seat stepped on a rifle, causing the weapon to fire. The bullet struck the man in the back.

No further details were given.

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OPSO deputies seized 113 lbs. of marijuana.
Ouachita Parish deputies seize 113 lbs. of marijuana during traffic stop
This Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, booking photo provided by the Volusia County, Fla., Division of...
Wife, husband planned fatal shooting in hospital for weeks
The off-duty investigator was driving his department-issued vehicle, which is unmarked, when he...
Motorcycle crash kills Winnfield man
West Monroe tree-cutting company accepts donations and memories for Pat Bass and family
Monroe tree-cutting company accepts donations and memories for Pat Bass and family
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case

Latest News

On Tuesday, Nov. 15, the ADH reported a “very high” activity level of influenza-like illness.
Weekly Flu Report: ADH releases information on 2022-23 flu season
Pope Francis speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the Vatican, Tuesday, Jan....
The AP Interview: Pope says homosexuality not a crime
Andrew Tate and his brother were taken into custody in Romania.
Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case
Just 10 minutes of physical activity every day may help your brain, according to a new study.
10 minutes of physical activity a day helps the brain, study says