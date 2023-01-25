Louisiana man sentenced to decades in prison after scheming to mirror Dahmer murders

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE, La. (KNOE) - The United States District Judge Robert L. Summerhays sentenced Chance Seneca, 21, to 45 years in prison for kidnapping and attempting to murder a gay man in Lafayette on Jan. 25, 2023.

Seneca lured the victim to an “isolated house, took out a handgun, instructed him to put on handcuffs and then used several methods to attempt to murder him,” a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana.

The press release says Seneca lured the victim with intentions of murdering and dismembering him in order to satisfy a compulsive murder fantasy of murdering gay men and also eating and preserving their bodies. Seneca spent months planning and scheming murders reminiscent of the murders committed by serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

Attorney Branon B. Brown said hate crimes are a top priority for the department, so they take theses cases seriously.

“No one should ever be subjected to the type of horrendous actions that this defendant inflicted upon the victim in this case,” says United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown.

After Seneca was arrested, the press release says he admitted to planning to continue murdering gay men until he was caught or killed.

The FBI and the Lafayette Police Department investigated this case. The prosecution was by Deputy Criminal Chief Myers Namie for the Western District of Louisiana and Trial Attorney Thomas Johnson of the Civil Rights Division’s Criminal Section.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NOTE* THIS IS A GENERIC IMAGE OF POLICE LIGHTS
Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating murder-suicide
OPSO deputies seized 113 lbs. of marijuana.
Ouachita Parish deputies seize 113 lbs. of marijuana during traffic stop
This Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, booking photo provided by the Volusia County, Fla., Division of...
Wife, husband planned fatal shooting in hospital for weeks
West Monroe tree-cutting company accepts donations and memories for Pat Bass and family
Monroe tree-cutting company accepts donations and memories for Pat Bass and family
The off-duty investigator was driving his department-issued vehicle, which is unmarked, when he...
Motorcycle crash kills Winnfield man

Latest News

Chance Seneca
La. man sentenced to 45 years after pleading guilty to targeting gay men to dismember them, use body parts
Prison Bars
LDOC violated constitution by keeping people imprisoned past release dates, feds say
LSU head coach Brian Kelly
LSU accidentally overpaid Brian Kelly $1M, audit shows
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell says all major Mardi Gras parades will be able to return to...
Parades will roll down traditional Mardi Gras routes this year, Mayor Cantrell says