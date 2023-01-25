LifeShare giving out free king cakes in exchange for blood donations

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - LifeShare Blood Center is getting in the Mardi Gras spirit by offering a free Thurman’s Food Factory king cake to blood donors from Thursday, Jan. 26 through Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.

Local hospitals use blood from LifeShare for patients undergoing treatments for cancer, heart disease and blood disorders. Because of this, the need for blood in the NELA community is high. However, the supply is extremely low.

LifeShare says they hope this limited-time giveaway will encourage people to get out and donate blood.

People who want to donate can make appointments at LifeShare Blood Center located at 2909 Kilpatrick Boulevard in Monroe. The king cakes will be at this location only and will be given to donors while supplies last.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.