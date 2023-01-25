Laughs to raise money for Life Choices Pregnancy Resource Center

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Life Choices Pregnancy Resource Center has seen its client numbers quickly grow since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June of last year.

Director Lyndsey Sikes is asking for help. “We’ve grown so much, we’ve seen a 43% increase in our clients,” said Sikes.

The staff saw a jump in first-time clients.

“Through this past year, 52% of our clients are new,” said Sikes.

They recently were able to purchase a new ultrasound machine that has seen a 113% increase in use. The sonographer, Jamie Halley, says she enjoys showing moms their little ones for the first time.

“It is an honor to show these girls their babies,” said Halley.

Sometimes they come in unsure about being a parent. “Feeling, overwhelmed, " explained Halley. “When they listen to that heart tone for their first time, it is just a natural bond, I can almost see like a weight being lifted.”

New moms are not the only ones who are being helped at the center.

“We’re mentoring dads now and just putting out support resources as people are navigating an unplanned pregnancy,” said Sykes.

She says this is why they need additional financial support.

They have planned a fundraiser at the Jack Howard Theater.

“It’s called laughs for life, and we’re really excited for the community to be a part of this,” expressed Sykes. “In fact, we’ve got a big announcement that night. It’s a surprise announcement on our next step.”

On March 9th, they want the community to be a part of their journey and have a few laughs.

“This just gives the community an opportunity to come on board with us,” said Sykes.

Tickets are $10 for general, $25 for preferred, and $50 for VIP seating with meet and greet and preferred seating.

Halley says the community support of Life Choices is a testament to their growth so far.

