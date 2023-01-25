Grambling state receives grant for HBCU Transformation Project

In early 2022, the Thurgood Marshall Foundation, United Negro College fund, and Partnership for Education Advancement announced a collaborative effort aimed at driving long-term success at HBCUs across the country.

“It aims to increase the retention rates on HBCU campuses, and increase the graduation rates on those campuses, it also increases sustainability,” Larry Green says.

Larry Green Jr., the inaugural transformation officer for GSU, says the transformation has already started. In April, an assessment was done at Grambling State to evaluate its strengths and weaknesses. Green says they’ve taken notes from other successful universities, like Winston Salem in North Carolina.

“We looked at those best practices, we looked at what are we currently doing, and how can we fill the gap or bridge the gap between what the most successful universities are doing versus what we are doing,” Green says.

He says about 25 employees are dedicated to this project and will focus on specific initiatives. Green’s job is to make sure everything stays on track.

“With the next five years, just to see sustainable change, to see our universities produce relevant curriculums, relevant initiatives that help our students continue to grow, ” Green says.

Green says they’re currently working on initiatives like maximizing corporate partnerships and making sure career services and the GSU curriculum align.

“There are also milestones that are related to each of the initiatives. So there may be, you know, six weeks, milestones, two months map milestones, so we’ll know if we are progressing forward based on those KPIs,” Green says.

The Partnership for Education Advancement committed $60 million to HBCUs across the country, giving GSU a $1.4 million grant for this project.

