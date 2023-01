VICKSBURG, Miss. (KNOE) - The Vicksburg Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted suspect who is accused of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Shaderika Turner, 20, call VPD at (601)-636-2511 or Crimestoppers at (601)-355-8477.

