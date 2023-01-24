U.S. reaches debt ceiling, Sen. Cassidy blames Social Security and Medicare

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The U.S. has reached its debt ceiling.

Social Security and Medicare are making the nation’s debt grow, Senator Bill Cassidy said Tuesday morning on a conference call.

According to Cassidy, in 11 years there won’t be enough money in the Social Security trust fund to pay out the scheduled benefits. Cassidy says long-term debt isn’t the only problem.

“There’s also wasteful spending,” Cassidy explained. “Two weeks ago, the Biden administration proposed a rule allowing Americans to take out more in student loans than they would be obliged to pay back. Think about that. You can make it a business model to borrow a lot more money than you knew you would ever have to pay back.”

Cassidy says the administration estimates student loan forgiveness will cost taxpayers over $130 billion.

