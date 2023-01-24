Upcoming repairs to close La. 4 near Chatham, detours announced

CHATHAM, La. (KNOE) - The Jackson Parish Police Jury said there will be a road closure near Chatham due to repairs beginning Jan. 28, 2023.

“The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, La. 4 will be closed 5 miles west of La. 34, near Chatham, in Jackson Parish. This road will remain closed until approximately Sunday, January 29, 2023. The purpose of this road closure is to allow for the necessary replacement of a cross-drain pipe. This work will be performed weather permitting.”

The detour route will be La. 505, La. 810, La. 34, and La. 4.

The Department of Transportation and Development said area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking or biking near an active construction zone.

For more information, call 511 or visit www.511la.org.

