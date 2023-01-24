Upcoming repairs to close La. 4 near Chatham, detours announced

Road closure announced.
Road closure announced.(MGN)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM, La. (KNOE) - The Jackson Parish Police Jury said there will be a road closure near Chatham due to repairs beginning Jan. 28, 2023.

“The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, La. 4 will be closed 5 miles west of La. 34, near Chatham, in Jackson Parish. This road will remain closed until approximately Sunday, January 29, 2023. The purpose of this road closure is to allow for the necessary replacement of a cross-drain pipe. This work will be performed weather permitting.”

The detour route will be La. 505, La. 810, La. 34, and La. 4.

The Department of Transportation and Development said area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking or biking near an active construction zone.

For more information, call 511 or visit www.511la.org.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Monroe tree-cutting company accepts donations and memories for Pat Bass and family
West Monroe tree-cutting company accepts donations and memories for Pat Bass and family
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
The West Monroe Police Department says they responded to reports of a suspicious item at...
Monroe Bomb Squad called due to suspicious item at West Monroe church
OPSO deputies seized 113 lbs. of marijuana.
Ouachita Parish deputies seize 113 lbs. of marijuana during traffic stop
CPSO Cyber Crime Unit says they began an investigation on Kendrick D. Brown who was allegedly...
Concordia Parish police arrest man attempting to meet child for sex

Latest News

Vicksburg Police Department
Vicksburg police search for women accused of shooting at occupied vehicle
National Passenger Safety Week 2023 is from Jan. 22-28.
National Passenger Safety Week: Safety tips from Louisiana State Police
The off-duty investigator was driving his department-issued vehicle, which is unmarked, when he...
Motorcycle crash kills Winnfield man
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case