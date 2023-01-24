Union Parish officials seeking aggravated burglary suspect

UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of aggravated burglary.

Jeremiah Nevil Simpson is described by UPSO as a 5′9″ tall, 37-year-old white male weighing 150 lbs. who is known to frequent the Downsville and West Monroe areas.

UPSO says Simpson is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Simpson’s location can call (318)-368-3124.

