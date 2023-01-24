Union Parish officials seeking aggravated burglary suspect

Simpson is accused of aggravated burglary.(Source: Union Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of aggravated burglary.

Jeremiah Nevil Simpson is described by UPSO as a 5′9″ tall, 37-year-old white male weighing 150 lbs. who is known to frequent the Downsville and West Monroe areas.

UPSO says Simpson is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Simpson’s location can call (318)-368-3124.

