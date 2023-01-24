ULM art professor receives residency and grant award

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 1:39 PM CST
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The University of Louisiana Monroe’s Associate Professor of Art, Cliff Tresner has been invited to the Vermont Studio Center for a three-week residency from May to June of 2023.

Tresner was chosen by a panel of jurors from a competitive group of applicants.

The jury says they look for excellence within a broad range of aesthetics, spanning the categories of painters, sculptors, video artists, performers, installation artists and writers.

During his residency, Tresner will focus on 3D printing and painting.

Tresner says, “During my time at Vermont Studio Center I hope to continue exploring the nuances between the interplay of two-dimensional and three-dimensional art forms as I continue to reference a broad array of contemporary and historical concerns from Neoclassical sculpture, through Modernism, to cartooning and pop culture.”

Along with the residency, Tresner was also given a $6,750 grant award.

