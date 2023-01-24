SB43 causes Miss Gay America to look for venues outside of Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Before SB43 has even become a law, an impact can already be seen on drag businesses in Arkansas. The announcement of the bill was enough to get the Miss Gay America Pageant to look for a venue outside of Little Rock.

Mad Angel Entertainment, the production company that owns and operates Miss Gay America says that the pageant has “roots” in Arkansas. The first Miss Gay America, Norma Kristie, was crowned in 1972 and is a Little Rock business owner. The pageant started using the Robinson Center as its stage in 1995 but SB43 could bring that tradition to an end.

CEO Michael Dutzer is more than concerned and spoke his feelings to our content-sharing partner.

“Now we’re looking at moving to another city because we don’t know what the future of the show would be here,” Dutzer said.

The pageant spends around $70,000 to produce the show in Little Rock plus they bring in business for hotels, airports, restaurants, and stores.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.