Tigerland bar’s alcohol license suspended amid investigation, officials say

Reggie's Bar
Reggie's Bar(wafb)
By WAFB STAFF
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A popular Tigerland bar is temporarily banned from serving and selling alcohol after the death of LSU student Madison Brooks.

The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control reports that it issued an emergency suspension of Reggie’s alcohol license on Tuesday, Jan. 23, effective immediately, because of the seriousness of the allegations and its potential threat to public safety.

Multiple underage individuals who are at the center of a rape investigation were reportedly served alcohol at the bar that night, according to arrest records.

RELATED: Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case

The state agency is working with Baton Rouge ABC and area law enforcement to investigate and share evidence about recent incidents at this business, officials said.

They will hold an emergency hearing next month to decide what penalties if any, should be imposed based on the evidence presented, officials added.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Monroe tree-cutting company accepts donations and memories for Pat Bass and family
Monroe tree-cutting company accepts donations and memories for Pat Bass and family
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
The West Monroe Police Department says they responded to reports of a suspicious item at...
Monroe Bomb Squad called due to suspicious item at West Monroe church
OPSO deputies seized 113 lbs. of marijuana.
Ouachita Parish deputies seize 113 lbs. of marijuana during traffic stop
CPSO Cyber Crime Unit says they began an investigation on Kendrick D. Brown who was allegedly...
Concordia Parish police arrest man attempting to meet child for sex

Latest News

West Monroe tree-cutting company accepts donations and memories for Pat Bass and family
Monroe tree-cutting company accepts donations and memories for Pat Bass and family
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case.
I-TEAM: Bonds set for suspects in Madison Brooks rape case
(Source: KNOE)
Foster Farms makes donation to local charity, helps victims of tornado damage
According to a news release from the Arkansas National Guard, a five-member team will help...
Gov. Sanders activates National Guard ahead of winter storm