Proposed amendment would change how salaries are set for lawmakers in Arkansas

A proposed Arkansas constitutional amendment was submitted on Monday, Jan. 23 that would give voters the chance to approve the restructuring of salaries for Arkansas officials.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A proposed Arkansas constitutional amendment would give lawmakers more control over setting their salaries.

House Joint Resolution 1001 would add constitutional amendment to the 2024 ballot.

If lawmakers pass the resolution, and voters approve the constitutional amendment, the Arkansas Independent Citizens Commission would be eliminated, according to our content-sharing partner. The commission is used to set salaries for elected officials of the executive department, members of the general assembly, justices, and judges.

The resolution is sponsored by Rep. David Ray and Sen. Ben Gillmore and co-sponsored by Rep. Wade Andrews.

HJR 1001 has been referred to the House Committee and will meet Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m.

