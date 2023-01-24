Motorcycle crash kills Winnfield man

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 9:09 AM CST
WINNFIELD, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police say they responded to a one-vehicle crash on Jan. 23, 20223, around 3 p.m.

According to LSP, Hiram Cook, 62, was traveling east on Louisiana Hwy 34 on a motorcycle when he veered off the road and the motorcycle flipped, ejecting Cook.

LSP says Cook was wearing a helmet, but sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

LSP states toxicology samples were submitted for analysis.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Lousiana State Troopers want to remind the public to stay alert while driving as a lapse in awareness can lead to deadly consequences.

