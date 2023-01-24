Louisiana Tech ranks number one in the state for online MBA program

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The U.S. News and World Report has named Louisiana Tech University’s Master of Business Administration online program number one in the state.

In the U.S. News and World Report’s 2023 list of Best Online Programs, released today, 366 online MBA programs were assessed.

La Tech has ranked number one in the state for the second consecutive year and number 85 in the country.

The U.S. News says they ranked MBA programs using 5 categories:

  • Engagement
  • Peer Assessment
  • Faculty Credential and Training
  • Student Excellence
  • Services and Technology

Dr. Chris Martin, Dean of the College of Business says, “I’m proud that we are able to deliver a top academic program with such a high return on investment. Our graduates leave Louisiana Tech prepared to be innovative and ethical leaders in today’s rapidly changing business environment.”

Tech’s online MBA program was also ranked number one on Fortune’s list of “25 Most Affordable Online MBAs” and number 52 of “Best Online MBA Programs.”

Martin also says,” Our top rankings coupled with outstanding placement rates for our students, 100 percent of MBA graduates, are evidence of the outstanding education delivered by some of the best faculty in our nation. As we continue to grow our enrollment, we also celebrate the increased academic achievements of our students and the high-impact research of our faculty. I am proud of the hard work each person in the College of Business has put in to make us the best in our state.”

