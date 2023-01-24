Louisiana sees increase in non-farm employment rates

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Workforce Commission says the Bureau of Labor Statistics released data that shows Louisiana’s seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment is showing job growth.

The BLS says that Louisiana’s nonfarm employment for Dec. 2022 was 1,942,600, an increase of 4,800 jobs from Nov. 2022.

According to the BLS, this is the highest employment Louisiana has seen since March 2020.

“For twenty-one consecutive months, Louisiana’s unemployment numbers have seen an over-the-year rate decrease,” Louisiana Workforce Commission Secretary Cates says. “Our major industries continue to grow and produce a massive output of available nonfarm jobs, with just over 4,000 jobs gained this month alone.”

The BLS says the number of seasonally adjusted unemployed individuals has increased by 1,076 from Nov. 2022 to Dec. 2022.

Some major industries that showed large gains for seasonally adjusted jobs from Nov. to Dec. 2022 were:

Construction- gaining 3,300 jobs

Leisure and Hospitality- gaining 2,100 jobs

Manufacturing- gaining 1,200 jobs

Some major industries that showed large gains for seasonally adjusted jobs for 2022 were:

Education and Health Services- gaining 14,500 jobs

Leisure and Hospitality- gaining 14,200 jobs

Manufacturing- gaining 8,700 jobs

The BLS says Metropolitan Statistical Area and parish unemployment rates for Dec. 2022 will be released on Jan. 31, 2023.

