Langston Powell’s Journey Back to the Court

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Langston Powell has had a remarkable journey throughout his collegiate career. Powell first made a name for himself at West Monroe, averaging 19 points per game while leading the Rebels to a semi-final appearance. Powell took the Juco route of high school (Pearl River Community College) but nine games into his freshman year, he tore is meniscus. His dynamic play style landed him back at home as a Warhawk but his luck ran out his junior year. Powell tore his ACL in his other knee and broke his wrist. Despite battling multiple Injuries, Powell has found himself as a key piece to ULM’s roster that is currently in second place in the Sun Belt conference.

