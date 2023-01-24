Langston Powell’s Journey Back to the Court

Powell shooting over 50% from the field this season
By Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Langston Powell has had a remarkable journey throughout his collegiate career. Powell first made a name for himself at West Monroe, averaging 19 points per game while leading the Rebels to a semi-final appearance. Powell took the Juco route of high school (Pearl River Community College) but nine games into his freshman year, he tore is meniscus. His dynamic play style landed him back at home as a Warhawk but his luck ran out his junior year. Powell tore his ACL in his other knee and broke his wrist. Despite battling multiple Injuries, Powell has found himself as a key piece to ULM’s roster that is currently in second place in the Sun Belt conference.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Monroe tree-cutting company accepts donations and memories for Pat Bass and family
Monroe tree-cutting company accepts donations and memories for Pat Bass and family
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
OPSO deputies seized 113 lbs. of marijuana.
Ouachita Parish deputies seize 113 lbs. of marijuana during traffic stop
The West Monroe Police Department says they responded to reports of a suspicious item at...
Monroe Bomb Squad called due to suspicious item at West Monroe church
CPSO Cyber Crime Unit says they began an investigation on Kendrick D. Brown who was allegedly...
Concordia Parish police arrest man attempting to meet child for sex

Latest News

Rashaun Woods appointed new head coach of Tyler High
'Can't be thankful enough': Rashaun Woods addresses Tyler ISD board
Darnell Greene, the man allegedly beaten by New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, has...
No arguments heard in latest Kamara court date; preliminary hearing set for March 1
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton works during the first half of an NFL football game...
Payton meets with Carolina, will interview with Arizona, schedules second Denver visit
Vic Cutler
Former West Monroe Rebel and ULM Warhawk Vic Cutler transferring to Ohio State