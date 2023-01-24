Gov. Sanders activates National Guard ahead of winter storm

According to a news release from the Arkansas National Guard, a five-member team will help...
According to a news release from the Arkansas National Guard, a five-member team will help Arkansas State Police with stranded motorists.(Arkansas National Guard via Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With a winter storm expected to dump several inches of snow on parts of the Natural State, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders called on the Arkansas National Guard Tuesday to assist state police.

According to a news release from the Arkansas National Guard, a five-member team will help Arkansas State Police with stranded motorists.

The troops will work with Troop L in northwest Arkansas from Tuesday, Jan. 24, until road conditions improve and their help is no longer needed.

The release did not say if more troops will be activated in other parts of the state already under Winter Storm Warnings, including parts of Northeast Arkansas.

As of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, snow had already begun falling on parts of western Arkansas near Y City, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation. ArDOT said plows were already at work attempting to keep the roads clear.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Monroe tree-cutting company accepts donations and memories for Pat Bass and family
Monroe tree-cutting company accepts donations and memories for Pat Bass and family
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
The West Monroe Police Department says they responded to reports of a suspicious item at...
Monroe Bomb Squad called due to suspicious item at West Monroe church
OPSO deputies seized 113 lbs. of marijuana.
Ouachita Parish deputies seize 113 lbs. of marijuana during traffic stop
CPSO Cyber Crime Unit says they began an investigation on Kendrick D. Brown who was allegedly...
Concordia Parish police arrest man attempting to meet child for sex

Latest News

KNOE Tuesday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Tuesday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
Possible Rain Totals
KNOE Monday Night with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
Possible Rain Totals
KNOE Monday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler