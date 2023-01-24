Ferriday Junior High offering games, gumbo and more on Family Literacy Night

FERRIDAY, La. (KNOE) - Ferriday Junior High is hosting Family Literacy Night on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.

FJH says the event will be fun for the whole family with games, guest speakers and gumbo!

Guest speakers will be Jasmine Haynes and Jamal McCullen.

FJH’s Family Literacy Night will be in their gymnasium, located at 201 Martin Luther King Rd. in Ferriday. The event will be from 5-6 p.m.

To make donations toward this event, contact Eliza Boleware at eboleware@cpsbla.us.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.