Farmers Bank and Trust of Magnolia warns customers of fraudulent calls
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KNOE) - Farmers Bank and Trust of Magnolia says someone pretending to be from the bank is calling their customers.
The bank says it is a scam where the caller pretends to be from the bank’s fraud department.
Farmers Bank and Trust of Magnolia is asking customers to immediately hang up on any calls asking for a card or account number.
