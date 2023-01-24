Farmers Bank and Trust of Magnolia warns customers of fraudulent calls

Fraud alert
Fraud alert(WAFB)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Jan. 24, 2023
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KNOE) - Farmers Bank and Trust of Magnolia says someone pretending to be from the bank is calling their customers.

The bank says it is a scam where the caller pretends to be from the bank’s fraud department.

Farmers Bank and Trust of Magnolia is asking customers to immediately hang up on any calls asking for a card or account number.

