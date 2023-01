EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - The El Dorado post office building will be getting a little renovation soon due to an accident Monday afternoon.

An unidentified driver crashed into the wall of the U.S. Post Office on South Timberlane Dr. on Jan. 23, 2023.

No one was injured, but the wall will need extensive repairs, El Dorado officials say.

