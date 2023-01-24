Arkansas officers charged in violent arrest caught on video

Two former Arkansas law enforcement officers are charged with civil rights violations in the...
Two former Arkansas law enforcement officers are charged with civil rights violations in the violent arrest of a man outside a convenience store that was caught on video and widely shared on social media, the Justice Department said Tuesday.(MGN)
By Andrew DeMillo
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Two former Arkansas law enforcement officers are charged with civil rights violations in the violent arrest of a man outside a convenience store that was caught on video and widely shared on social media, the Justice Department said Tuesday.

Former Crawford County sheriff’s deputies Zack King and Levi White are charged in the Aug. 21 arrest of 27-year-old Randal Worcester outside a convenience store in the small town of Mulberry, about 140 miles (220 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock, near the border with Oklahoma.

In an indictment unsealed Tuesday, a federal grand jury charged White and King with using excessive force by hitting Worcester multiple times while he was on the ground. A bystander recorded the arrest on a cellphone.

An attorney for the former deputies, Russell Woods, said his clients deny the allegations in the indictment.

Charges were not announced against Mulberry police officer Thell Riddle, who was also on the video. Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante in October fired King and White.

Damante has said Worcester, of Goose Creek, South Carolina, was being questioned for threatening a clerk at a nearby convenience store and that he attacked one of the deputies. The deputy suffered a concussion, Damante has said.

The three officers were suspended after the video came to light, and state and federal authorities launched investigations.

Worcester filed a federal lawsuit against the officers and local officials, saying they violated his constitutional rights during the arrest.

Policing experts have said the video raises red flags about the officers’ actions, saying that blows to the head amount to a potentially deadly use of force that’s justified only when someone poses a current and serious threat.

Worcester was treated at a hospital then jailed on charges including second-degree battery and resisting arrest. He was released the following day on a $15,000 bond. Worcester’s lawsuit said he has permanent injuries and will need continued medical treatment.

AP - 2023-01-24T21:58:02.252Z

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

OPSO deputies seized 113 lbs. of marijuana.
Ouachita Parish deputies seize 113 lbs. of marijuana during traffic stop
This Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, booking photo provided by the Volusia County, Fla., Division of...
Wife, husband planned fatal shooting in hospital for weeks
West Monroe tree-cutting company accepts donations and memories for Pat Bass and family
Monroe tree-cutting company accepts donations and memories for Pat Bass and family
The off-duty investigator was driving his department-issued vehicle, which is unmarked, when he...
Motorcycle crash kills Winnfield man
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case

Latest News

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell says all major Mardi Gras parades will be able to return to...
Parades will roll down traditional Mardi Gras routes this year, Mayor Cantrell says
NOTE* THIS IS A GENERIC IMAGE OF POLICE LIGHTS
Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating murder-suicide
On Tuesday, Nov. 15, the ADH reported a “very high” activity level of influenza-like illness.
Weekly Flu Report: ADH releases information on 2022-23 flu season
Grambling police searching for possible suspects in on-campus shooting
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 1/25