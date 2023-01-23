West Monroe tree-cutting company accepts donations and memories for Pat Bass and family

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - C & C Tree Company in West Monroe held a fundraiser Sunday afternoon for Pat Bass’ family in the parking lot of OIB Plaza in Monroe.

Bass, who was a tree-cutter from Columbia, lost his life Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, while trimming a tree on West Deborah Drive in Monroe. While the family accepted donations for Bass, they also accepted memories.

“It’s just a place where you can come by and tell us some kind of story he had - that something he had done for you,” says Bass’ second cousin Bruce Givens of West Monroe.

A relative on site for the fundraiser, Christina Givens Clary, says she met Bass for the first time last year because they have a large extended family. Clary says her cousin had respect for nature.

“Pat was doing a job, and there were honeybees way up high in the tree, and he didn’t want to exterminate them,” Clary says. “And Pat puts on a bee suit and goes up in the tree and takes the tree down, and we were able to take the bees to the house.”

Even though Pat was a resident of Columbia, he worked in the Monroe-West Monroe area most of the time.

Funeral arrangements for Pat Bass are scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. at Cross Roads Baptist Church in Grayson. Bass’s family says they’re continuing to accept donations at all branches of Homeland Bank.

