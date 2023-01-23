West Monroe tree-cutting company accepts donations and memories for Pat Bass and family

West Monroe tree-cutting company accepts donations and memories for Pat Bass and family
By Kenya Ross
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - C & C Tree Company in West Monroe held a fundraiser Sunday afternoon for Pat Bass’ family in the parking lot of OIB Plaza in Monroe.

Bass, who was a tree-cutter from Columbia, lost his life Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, while trimming a tree on West Deborah Drive in Monroe. While the family accepted donations for Bass, they also accepted memories.

“It’s just a place where you can come by and tell us some kind of story he had - that something he had done for you,” says Bass’ second cousin Bruce Givens of West Monroe.

A relative on site for the fundraiser, Christina Givens Clary, says she met Bass for the first time last year because they have a large extended family. Clary says her cousin had respect for nature.

“Pat was doing a job, and there were honeybees way up high in the tree, and he didn’t want to exterminate them,” Clary says. “And Pat puts on a bee suit and goes up in the tree and takes the tree down, and we were able to take the bees to the house.”

Even though Pat was a resident of Columbia, he worked in the Monroe-West Monroe area most of the time.

Funeral arrangements for Pat Bass are scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. at Cross Roads Baptist Church in Grayson. Bass’s family says they’re continuing to accept donations at all branches of Homeland Bank.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders say a severe accident happened.
Monroe first responders working scene of fatal tree cutting accident
First responders say a severe accident happened.
Fundraiser held for NELA man that lost his life after tree cutting accident
The West Monroe Police Department says they responded to reports of a suspicious item at...
Monroe Bomb Squad called due to suspicious item at West Monroe church
Archaeologists say the discovery provides "another glimpse into the life of ancient Egyptians."...
Mummified crocodiles discovered in Egyptian tomb
Police lights generic.
Man wanted on felony charges leads West Monroe, Ouachita officers on chase

Latest News

Children create expressive self-portraits at Masur with LA Tech art professor
Children create expressive self-portraits at Masur with LA Tech art professor
NELA Music Trail unveils newest marker at Monroe Civic Center
NELA Music Trail unveils newest marker at Monroe Civic Center
NELA Music Trail unveils newest marker at Monroe Civic Center
NELA Music Trail unveils newest marker at Monroe Civic Center
Children create expressive self-portraits at Masur with LA Tech art professor
Children create expressive self-portraits at Masur with LA Tech art professor
KNOE Sunday Evening Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Sunday Evening Forecast with Jake Lambright