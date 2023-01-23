West Monroe nominated for USA Today’s 10 Best Reader’s Choice Travel Award

West Monroe has been nominated for USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards.
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Monroe has been nominated for USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards.

West Monroe is one of the 20 cities in the Best Southern Small Towns category.

Viewers are allowed to vote once per day until voting closes Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. The winner will be announced Friday, March 3.

Alana Cooper, Discover Monroe-West Monroe President and CEO says, “We are honored to be nominated for Best Southern Small Town and showcase all that our state has to offer.”

To learn more about this award, visit Discover Monore-West Monroe’s website or USA Today’s website.

